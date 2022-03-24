Watch: Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer For Upcoming Dark Comedic Anthology Series ‘Roar’ Starring Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae & Cynthia Erivo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for their new dark comedic anthology series Roar. The series is based upon a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. Watch the trailer below.

Roar is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, the series includes eight stand-alone stories featuring ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances. In Roar, women eat photographs, date ducks, live on shelves like trophies. And yet, their struggles are universal.

Roar is the first series to be released under its creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive’s overall deal with Apple TV+.

The attention-grabbing trailer spotlights the award-winning cast of actors including Academy, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Nicole Kidman, who also serves as an executive producer; Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo, six-time Emmy Award-nominee Issa Rae, Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever, SAG Award nominee Alison Brie, three-time Emmy Award-nominee Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward.

Kidman’s character opens the two-minute trailer gazing at a photograph of a little girl eating an ice cream cone and quickly stuffing the photograph in her mouth. It is a strange and twisted series of events, but the stories appear to be promising entertainment.

Each installment of the exciting anthology series will also feature notable stars like Big Mouth’s Nick Kroll and Jason Mantzoukas, Spider Man: No Way Home’s Alfred Molina, New Girl’s Jake Johnson, and Law & Order’s Hugh Dancy.

Eight stories, one roar. A collection of genre-bending stories told through eight women’s eyes. Roar premieres April 15 on the streaming platform. Would you watch?

Watch the official trailer for Apple TV+ upcoming dark comedic anthology series Roar below.

