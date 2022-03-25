According to NBC4i, a grand jury has indicted the man who got into a shootout with police on Interstate 71 with multiple counts of attempted murder, assault and illegal use of a firearm.
The indictment was filed Friday against Jonathon Myers in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.
On March 11, a 12-mile stretch of I-71 was shut down in one direction for hours after an incident between Myers and police. Traffic cameras showed that Myers crashed a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable carrier on the left side of the road. He got out of the car and began firing at other vehicles.
For the full NBC4 story click here
I-71 shooter indicted on attempted murder, other charges was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com