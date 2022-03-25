Savannah James Serves An Effortless Slay In Tom Ford

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Savannah James continues to prove why she should be named among the style gawds! In her latest Instagram post, Mrs. James gave us fashion goodness in a Tom Ford ensemble that deserves all the accolades.

Leave it to Savannah and her stylist iCON Billingsley to conjure up the perfect outfit for the NET-A-PORTER X Laquan Smith dinner. The pink, silver, and black Tom Ford ensemble was the on point and fit for the occasion. The outfit consisted of a satin blazer, a sparkling ankle-length skirt, a black velvet bandeau top, black Christian Louboutin heels, and a small black patent leather Tom Ford purse to set the get-up off.

Savannah’s comments were jumping with praise shortly after she posted the stunning picture. Fire, heart eye, and praise hand emojis were stacked under her caption. Actress Yvonne Orji begged the stylista to give her mercy. “A message from my neck: PLEASE GET OFF MEEEEEE SIS!!!” One of her followers deemed Savannah as the “Classiest woman on Social Media.”

Savannah is no stranger to fashionably working a look or two. If you peruse her Instagram feed, you’ll find yourself gawking at her fresh style. It’s apparent that her priorities are being a wife and mother; however, I think it’s safe to add serving fierce fashion to that list as well.

