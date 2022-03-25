Watch: Taye Diggs Talks About Being Labeled A “White Boy” & Remembers Becoming A “Heartthrob” In Upcoming ‘Uncensored’ Episode

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Taye Diggs’ name has been buzzing because of his hilarious videos on social media and his growing relationship with Apryl Jones. The actor is set to appear on Uncensored this Sunday, March 27 on TV One.

The hit autobiographical series Uncensored explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they have faced throughout their careers.

This week’s episode highlights award-winning actor Taye Diggs. Diggs has been an actor and performer since the early 90’s. In 1998, he made his film debut in How Stella Got Her Groove Back, which brought Diggs his long-awaited acclaim and the necessary exposure to catapult his career to greater heights. Before that, Diggs made his Broadway debut in 1994 and became a Black film heartthrob after starring in How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

In the episode, Diggs talks about being labeled a “White boy,” the impact and cultural significance How Stella Got Her Groove Back played in his career, and when he became a “heartthrob.”

Take a look at a short clip from the interview where Diggs talks about being labeled a White boy:

In the next clip, he goes on to share how model and actor Tyson Beckford gave him the inspiration he needed to be himself as he became a 90’s heartthrob.

Check out the clip below:

Diggs appears to be back in his own groove, getting active on social media and making appearances at award shows. We expect to see him on the big screen again soon enough.

Catch Taye Diggs on TV One’s Uncensored this Sunday, March 27th at 10 pm ET.

