Rudy Currence & Chrisette Michele Premiere Their Video For “No Greater Love” On The Nightly Spirit

We’re closing out the week with some mellow vibes on “The Nightly Spirit” by way of Darlene McCoy, and today we’ll have a special treat to share as well with the video premiere of a beautiful new single by Rudy Currence & Chrisette Michele titled “No Greater Love.”

Rudy & Chrisette merge together on this song from a perspective that’s very complimentary on the ears, harmonizing in ways that reflect the best qualities of their amazing voices while also creating a unique sound overall. The Epiphany songbird tells “The Nightly Spirit” that she was hooked on the song from the very first time she previewed it at the airport. Although apprehensive about mixing their respective R&B and gospel perspectives, she adds that it ultimately came together by way of Currence’s guidance on the track and a good amount of undeniable chemistry.

Watch the music video for “No Greater Love” by Rudy Currence & Chrisette Michele, including Darlene’s interview with both musicians, exclusively here first on “The Nightly Spirit”:

