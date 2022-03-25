Kamala Harris Talks HBCU Bomb Threats, Internet For Kids, Infrastructure Bill & Rising Gas Prices

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s always a pleasure whenever the world gets to hear from Vice President Kamala Harris, so it’s a very special occasion to have her join us on the Willie Moore Jr Show today!

We covered many topics with the Madam VP during the exclusive conversation, ranging from education in terms of internet access and those unfortunate HBCU bomb threats to an issue that’s on the minds of, well, all of us right now — gas prices!

Although a brief-yet-informational meeting of the minds, Willie made sure to ask VP Harris to provide a few words of encouragement for our listeners, something that many across the world could use during these trying times. In short, it’s all about speaking up, with Harris stating, “When people stood in those lines to vote, they said, ‘I want to see that funding is going to go into our HBCUs.’ As a result, almost $6 billion has been invested last year to our HBCUs. Folks said, ‘I want to know that the issue of having access to high-speed internet, both affordable and accessible, will be addressed.’ People put in their order and said, ‘Deal with this,’ and that’s what has happened.”

Listen to our full interview with Vice President Kamala Harris below on the Willie Moore Jr Show:

