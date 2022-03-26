Man convicted of murder in 1998 freed from prison

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, a man sentenced to prison in 1998 for murder has been released after two people recanted their testimony that he was the shooter.

Marvell Dixon was convicted of aggravated murder and felonious assault in 1998 for the killing of Douglas Harvey and for shooting Ervin Nixon. Court records state Harvey and Nixon were the victims of a drive-by shooting at Ohio and Livingston avenues in Columbus on July 19, 1995.

Dixon was originally convicted in the case and sentenced to 20 years to life, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said in a news release.

For the full NBC4 story click here

