Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars

You’ve seen it all over the Internet by now, but it goes without saying that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock live on stage last night at the 2022 Academy Awards is the only thing that anyone can talk about at the moment.

Although it appears that Rock won’t be pressing charges, Smith still took time to publicly apologize for stepping out of character to defend a joke aimed at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

 

Posted just over an hour ago (seen above), the “Best Actor” winner wrote a lengthy apology to Chris rock directly in addition to those indirectly attached to his actions.

Read his full apology below:

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.  

 

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

 

I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will”

Although Smith is getting praise from those who think he was valid for standing up to Rock’s hair joke, which proved to be an unintentional jab at Jada’s battle with alopecia, many also agree that it could’ve been handled with way less aggression and using his inside voice.

What side of the slap do you stand on? Relive below and let us know:

 

  The Oscars might have been a bit too Black this year—and we’re not saying that’s a bad thing at all. Chris Rock was lobbing jokes while presenting an award, and after a jab at Jada Pinkett Smith and proceeded to walk on stage and slap fire out of the comedian. https://twitter.com/cjzer0/status/1508269982601392138 The audio went silent, but if you looked closely you could hear Rock mouth “Will Smith smacked the sh*t out of me.” When the camera panned to Smith, it looked like he said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.” While Twitter asked if it was a stunt or real (Will & Jada are always on these e-streets after all), international footage confirmed that no acting was involved. https://twitter.com/davidmackau/status/1508270575902687232 And while Twitter was reacting, and missing a great speech by Questlove for in the process, the question was, what if Will Smith wins. But before, we’ll give Sean “Love” Combs for trying to diffuse the situation. https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1508272969520332802 Well actually, with Samuel Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta presenting, Smith indeed won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal or Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. In his speech, a teary-eyed Smith laid it all out, starting with “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family…” He also made sure to apologize to the Academy for what he did, but definitely didn’t apologize to Chris Rock, though. He said, ” want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of King Richard, Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams,” Smith said in his tearful acceptance speech. https://twitter.com/ariaischic/status/1508286776271683592 Twitter is currently debating on whether or not Will was in the wrong. We’re not saying he was right or wrong, but we understand. Peep some of the reactions below and in the gallery. Let us know what you think in the comments. https://twitter.com/A21starman/status/1508274498625187843 https://twitter.com/Thorswhxre/status/1508272824422748167 https://twitter.com/jebaiting/status/1508275079150374915

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

