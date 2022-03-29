News
HomeNews

Kandi Burruss Tearfully Reveals That She Was Suicidal In Middle School

Power 107.5
CLOSE

Even though your childhood is meant to be filled with fun and as much love as humanly possible, we all know that oftentimes people find themselves facing some of life’s hardest obstacles during adolescence.

R&B veteran and reality TV star Kandi Burruss recently opened up about some of the hard times she had growing up in the South, some that even made her want to end her own life.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The shocking revelation of Kandi’s suicidal thoughts as a teenager came up during her recent guest appearance on The Real. The subject matter of the day was overcoming the despair of personal downfalls, which inspired the former Xscape singer to reflect on one of the lowest moments in her life. With tears in her eyes, she admitted, “For me, I was at that moment at a young age. I know this is going to sound crazy, but when I was in middle school I thought about taking my own life.” Going into further detail, Kandi adds, “My mother at the time she had a gun, and you know how you’re a kid you go through their stuff so I knew where she kept it and I had plans to use it, but, whatever reason, God made her put it somewhere else because it wasn’t where she normally kept it.”

The famed songwriter made sure to make it clear to add a message of optimism based on her own experience, telling The Real hosts and audience, “I always like to tell people, it can’t rain forever. The sun is going to shine again and sometimes it’s going to shine so bright on you when it does.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Kandi’s message is a true testament of hope, one that we pray any young person going through a hard time can hear and learn from. Listen to her full message below, via The Real:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

10 Times Kandi Burruss Showed Off Her Hair Chameleon Superpowers

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Kandi Burruss Showed Off Her Hair Chameleon Superpowers

Continue reading 10 Times Kandi Burruss Showed Off Her Hair Chameleon Superpowers

10 Times Kandi Burruss Showed Off Her Hair Chameleon Superpowers

Kandi Burruss has supplied the culture with 30 years of great music, snarky one-liners, prosperous businesses, and unforgettable hairstyles. The singer made her notable come up during a time in the 90’s where elaborate updo’s, pin-straight doobies with the tight curls on the end, and short pixie haircuts was the staple girl-next-door look. Since then, her style has transcended to a level that makes her one of those fun celebrities you love to watch for hair inspiration. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. When Kandi steps out on the Hollywood scene, she fully commits to her looks. From head to toe, there’s no ensemble or hairstyle that she isn’t willing to try. Over the years, she’s given us an array of stylish do’s worth recreating for yourself. From her iconic short red cut in her debut season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, to her Hollywood glam look at the Pre-Grammy’s Gala, Kandi is the ultimate hair chameleon. STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! It’s in a Black woman’s DNA to switch up her hair and wear each style proudly. Our favorite Georgia peach got the assignment, and she executes it each and every opportunity she gets. Although it was difficult to narrow down the best Kandi Burruss hairstyles to just 10, we were up for the challenge. Check out 10 times she showed her hair chameleon superpowers. HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Kandi Burruss Tearfully Reveals That She Was Suicidal In Middle School  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest
Close