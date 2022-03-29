Savannah James Serves For The Girls In A Maison Alaia Ensemble

Power 107.5 CLOSE

When it comes to fashion, Savannah James just doesn’t miss!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three stepped out in a Maison Alaia look that was everything. For her trendy ensemble, the beaut wore a curve hugging, red and white maxi dress from Maison Alaia. She paired the look with white Christian Louboutin pumps and carried a matching white handbag that was tiny and square-shaped. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs straight down and parted down the middle to frame the sides of her face while accessorizing the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing a bracelet and a few rings to set the outfit off.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah’s stylist, iCON Billingsley shared a stunning IG Reel of the beauty as she showed off her effortless slay for Vanity Fair over Oscar’s weekend. In the video, Mrs. James gave off major muse vibes for the stylist’s 74 thousand Instagram followers and left us all with major fashion envy.

“…it’s giving major muse vibes with @mrs_savannahrj in @maisonalaia & @louboutinworld for @vanityfair fair. hair: @jacobaaronn | mua: @sparkletafao #iCONtips #SavannahJames #Style #VanityFair #Oscars,” the style icon captioned the short video while tagging Savannah’s glam squad and fashion credits in the caption.

Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the only time that Savannah and her stylist made fashion magic recently. Just last week, the duo struck gold again went they managed to come up with the perfect outfit for the NET-A-PORTER X Laquan Smith dinner. For this look, the beauty wore a pink, silver, and black Tom Ford ensemble that was perfect for the occasion. The trendy ensemble featured a satin blazer, a sparkling ankle-length skirt, a black velvet bandeau top, black Christian Louboutin heels, and a small black patent leather Tom Ford purse to set the get-up off.

Check it out below.

We just love an effortless slay!

