News
HomeNews

VIDEO: Florida Cop Grabs Throat Of Fellow Cop

Recently released footage complete with audio shows what Sgt. Christopher Pullease said to a handcuffed black man before grabbing the neck of a female officer who tried to reign him in.

Power 107.5
CLOSE
florida cop chokes cop

Source: Daniel Cohen – wsvn / Twitter

So, I don’t know if y’all have heard the news in the last 400 years or so, but police are out of control when it comes to how they deal with Black suspects. Their behavior has been atrocious—criminal even. In fact, in Florida, a cop’s zeal in poking his chest out and unleashing his rage on a Black man who was already in handcuffs got so bad that he ended up choking out another cop who tried to intervene. And as much as I want to make an “Oh, what to do about all this blue-on-blue crime?” joke right now, the truth is this was an ugly scene and the cop who tried to stop it, a woman, was a victim of police violence who attempted to deescalate things before a Black man became the same.

According to HuffPost, police officers in Sunrise, Florida, responded to a call about a man accused of attacking people outside a convenience store last November. The suspect, a Black man identified as 25-year-old Jean Similien, according to the Miami Herald, was already cuffed by the time Sgt. Christopher Pullease arrived at the scene, but since officers had apparently struggled to get him in the back of the patrol car, Pullease decided he needed to lose his absolute sh** on the Black man who appeared to already be under control.

Silent body camera footage of the incident was released earlier this year, but recently released footage complete with audio shows what Pullease said to the suspect before grabbing the neck of the female officer who tried to reign him in.

“Hey, hey, look at me. Look at me! You wanna f***ing play fucking games? You’re playing with the wrong motherf***er,” Pullease said to the handcuffed Black man as he entered the patrol car.

“Do what you gotta do, man,” Similien responded. “You gonna Mace me? Mace me.”

Because Pullease is apparently not very good at words, he responded to Similien with pretty much the same sentence he started out with, only with a little extra violent razzle-dazzle at the end.

“Look at me, motherf***er. You wanna play f***ing games? You wanna be disrespectful with my f***ing officers?” Pullease shouted. “I will remove your f***ing soul from your f***ing body.”

It was at that moment that the 28-year-old female officer, a junior cop who had been with the department for about two years, tried to intervene by grabbing the back of Pullease’s belt to pull him out of the car. That’s when the cop who, just moments ago, appeared to be passionately concerned with the disrespecting of his officers, put his hand around the neck of one of those officers because she was trying to do what he should have been doing and deescalate instead of escalating things for seemingly no damn reason.

“What the f***? Don’t ever fucking touch me again,” Pullease shouted while grabbing the throat of the woman who requested she remains anonymous. “Get the f*** off me.”

Pullease then told the officer that he’ll “f***ing see you in about five minutes.” Then shortly after the sergeant went to his car, he came back demanding all officers on the scene “turn off their fucking cameras.” And that’s when the footage cuts off.

So, obviously after being needlessly aggressive and threatening the life of a handcuffed suspect, choking out a fellow officer who tried to stop him, and then dubiously demanding all officers turn off their body cams so he could do God knows what, Pullease was immediately fired and arrested for his violent and criminal behavior.

Nah, I’m bullsh*ting—he was suspended with pay pending an investigation that apparently still hasn’t concluded five months later.

From HuffPost:

Sunrise police suspended Pullease, who has been with the department for over 21 years, in November with pay after launching an internal investigation into his behavior. The Broward County State Attorney’s Office launched a criminal probe into the sergeant in January. Yarborough said that the department is working with State Attorney Harold Pryor’s office and has paused its internal investigation due to the criminal allegations.

“The need to withhold audio has run its course,” the spokesperson said. “Once the investigation is complete, the finding will be available.”

The spokesperson, of course, didn’t explain why the audio needed to be withheld at all, considering the fact that the silent video had already been released.

It’s unclear where law enforcement is in the investigation into Pullease’s actions or what criminal charges he will face if any, but what is clear is that it is damn hard to get a cop immediately locked up no matter how clear it is that he deserves to be.

Imagine if Similien was the one who grabbed a cop’s neck. There’d be no investigation on it because that man would be in the ground right now.

SEE ALSO:

Father Demands Kenosha Cop Who Kneeled On 12-Year-Old Black Girl’s Neck ‘Be Charged’

Black DoorDash Driver Tased By Officer After Asking To See The Cop’s Supervisor, But What If It Was Karen?

Police killings 2020

124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

122 photos Launch gallery

124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

124 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, Mar. 24, 2022 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police On March 19, Irvin D. Moorer Charley was shot and killed by Richland County police in Columbia, South Carolina.   Moorer Charley suffered from mental health issues. According to officials, deputies, John Anderson and Zachary Hentz were responding to a domestic violence call at the house of Connie Craig, the mother of the victim. When they arrived on the scene, Moorer Charley came outside and approached officers with a piece of wood in hand. Officers believed it to be a knife.  His brother pleaded with the deputies not to shoot because Moorer Charley didn’t have a gun and had a history of mental illness.  According to the body cam footage, which was edited and shared with the family, Moorer Charley slowly approached a deputy, the officer pointed his gun at him yelling for him to drop the knife. Another officer then tased Moorer Charley, but the taser had little affect on him. The deputy who yelled at Moorer Charley to drop his weapon then shoots him seven times until Moorer Charley falls to the ground. Moorer Charley’s family has demanded the full video be released to the public, but Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott believes the shooting isn’t something everyone needs to see.  https://twitter.com/MakaylaEvans21/status/1506689894244134927?s=20&t=__i5SQuqNE0E0ErCvCo_FQ Lott also defended the actions of his deputies basically stating they did what they had to do.  “We can’t expect these deputies to go out here and be killed,” said Lott in a statement to the AP. “They have to protect themselves. And that’s what this deputy did yesterday. He protected himself.” But the family’s attorney Shaquana Cuttino believes deputies had no right to kill Moorer Charley. “We believe officers could have disarmed Mr. Charley easily and without the use of deadly force,” said Cuttin. “Yet they came in with guns blazing.” The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will be investing the incident with an internal investigation, then a prosecutor will decide if the shooting was justified. Moorer Charley's name joins a long list of too many other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford, and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

VIDEO: Florida Cop Grabs Throat Of Fellow Cop  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest
Close