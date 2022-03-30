According to NBC4i, health and safety code violations, including a sinkhole in the parking lot, have been filed against the owners of properties at Eastland Mall, according to the city attorney’s office.
Code Enforcement also found underivable vehicles parked and stored on the property, City Attorney Zach Klein said in a media release.
“Conditions at Eastland continue to deteriorate, and immediate action is needed to protect the health and safety of the general public and patrons of the mall,” said Klein. “We want to see current ownership step up to make these fixes, but we are prepared to pursue every legal avenue to ensure this economic driver on our City’s east side is safe, vibrant and positioned for the future.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- The End Justifies The Means: Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Official Release Date and Trailer
- WSSU Student Will Represent HBCU's In NASCAR Race
- Police: Woman damaged CVS displays, products after ATM fails to give her money
- Sinkhole, health risks at Eastland Mall violate codes, says city attorney
- Columbus Airbnb owner creates The Blacklist to promote other local Black-owned short-term rentals
- VIDEO: Florida Cop Grabs Throat Of Fellow Cop
- ‘Wendyverse’: First VR restaurant to launch from Wendy’s
- Black Alabama Artist Turns Scrap Metal Into Statues Honoring Women Enslaved & Forced Into Medical Experimentation
- Mario? Sonic? Pac-Man? Each State’s Most Searched Classic Video Game Characters
- Watch: Kandi Burruss Joins R&B Singer Jazmine In ‘Bridgerton’ Inspired Music Video For “Money and Cars”
Sinkhole, health risks at Eastland Mall violate codes, says city attorney was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com