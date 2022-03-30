The 614
Columbus Airbnb owner creates The Blacklist to promote other local Black-owned short-term rentals

According to NBC4i, Columbus Airbnb owner and photographer Shellee Fisher wanted to do more to promote Black-owned businesses in Columbus’ tourism scene.

She decided to focus on lodging, knowing there were more Black short-term rental owners like her who wanted to promote their properties to guests interested in supporting Black business owners.

Fisher recently launched The Blacklist, a repository of Black-owned short-term rental properties in Columbus.

Its creation was timed to match up with the upcoming in-person return of the Ohio Black Expo in Columbus, during which thousands of people are expected to travel to Columbus to celebrate Black culture.

was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

