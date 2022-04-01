Legal Consequences From Oscar’s SLAPGATE, & Biden’s Gas & Tuition Relief Update & More!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype every week for her specially delivered legal expertise on today’s trending topics. This week we discus the possible legal consequences of the Oscar’s #slapgate. Could Will Smith be sued by Chris Rock AND The Academy? Gas and fuel prices have spiked across the globe due to the global crisis happening between Ukraine and Russia. Legally Hype updates us on possible relief and more!

Listen every Friday at 7:10am ET.

