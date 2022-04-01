New Orleans, Louisiana rising hip hop artist RJAE has debuted the official music video for his latest single release, “4 I Go.” The visuals incorporate a mystery love interest that is woven into intimate scenes switching from a luxurious hotel room to a quiet sidewalk under the city lights.

If unfamiliar, RJAE, who has been making music since he was 7, first started as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie‘s protege and has climbed hip hop ranks cultivating explosive success along the way. He has amassed over 20 million streams and views to-date and has also received public cosigns by rap heavyweights like YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

He made major waves last year with the releases of songs and videos for tracks “Louisiana,” “Show Me My Opponent,” and “In For The Night.” RJAE also has made several appearances on the recent The Never Broke Again Vol. 1 compilation album that released this past fall alongside P Yungin, Quando Rondo, Rojay MLP and Never Broke Again Meechy. RJAE closed last year hitting the festival circuits with Rolling Loud and is poised to make an even bigger splash this year. At just 20 years old, RJAE continues to underscore his stance as one of 2022’s leading artists to watch. Check out the music video for “4 I Go” here.

PREMIERE: NOLA Rapper RJAE Drops New Music Video for Latest Single “4 I Go” was originally published on globalgrind.com

