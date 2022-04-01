Lauren London Honors Late BF Nipsey Hussle On 3-Year Death Anniversary: “Long Live The King”

One of the most tragic things about the senseless murder of Nipsey Hussle is the mass amount of love he left behind here on Earth, a good portion of that coming from girlfriend and mother of his youngest son, Lauren London.
As the world honored Nip yesterday to commemorate three years since his death on March 31, 2019, Lauren made sure to pay her own respects and remind the world of their eternal and unbreakable bond.
“Loving You Here There Then Now Forever and After,” London wrote about her late BF, ending her short-but-sweet- note by adding “Long Live The King” and addressing him by both his real name, Ermias Asghedom, and fan-favorite nickname, Hussle Man. The caption and picture she posted of Nipsey simply smiling garnered over 600,000 likes and counting on Instagram, in addition to words of sympathy from fellow celebs like Kehlani, YG, Jhené Aiko, T.I. and a like from Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, amongst many others.
Lauren and Nipsey famously dated for six years starting in 2013 up until his 2019 murder in Los Angeles, California. Although never married, the two sparked engagement rumors shortly before his death after a photoshoot the couple did for GQ Magazine managed to go viral. In an ironic twist, one photo in particular from the shoot that depicts them in all white and accompanied by a white horse has now taken on a heavenly vibe given the tragic end for the late West Coast hip hop icon.
We send our deepest condolences to Lauren London and all those he loved and cared about that are currently still grieving over his passing three years later. He will never be forgotten, which Lauren and his millions of fans worldwide will make sure of as three years turns to 10, then 25 and so on and so forth.
R.I.P., Neighborhood Nip.
Neighborhood Nip: Twitter Remembers The Late Nipsey Hussle On 3rd Anniversary Of His Passing
1.
1 of 15
3 years ago today the great Nipsey Hussle was killed at the age of 33. RIP Nip🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/h9S3Dfj043— madlib fan acct (@TheRealAntonioA) March 31, 2022
2.
2 of 15
Rest In Peace to Nipsey Hussle 🕊— Stay Busy with Armon Sadler (@staybusypod) March 31, 2022
A true inspiration. Though we lost him three years ago, his impact only grows over time. The Marathon Continues. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/WNtzscSEr7
3.
3 of 15
Long live Nipsey Hussle the great. Three years ago we lost a man who stood on principle and embodied his community. His message stands the test of time and his impact sparked so many brains and inspires us still. 💙⚜️ pic.twitter.com/pB1OU8uj2b— The Gumbeaux Pot ✨ (@thegumbeauxpot) March 31, 2022
4.
4 of 15
Drop Coupes by Nipsey Hussle— Solemn Brigham (@SolemnBrigham) March 31, 2022
5.
5 of 15
3 years ago, Nipsey Hussle passed away.— Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) March 31, 2022
His music, his love for South Central & his work ethic continues to inspire his neighborhood, peers, and fans. He's gone in the physical form, but the Marathon Continues 🏁🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/SElOlFijOC
6.
6 of 15
3 years ago today we lost one of the realest rappers ever. The great Nipsey Hussle 🏁🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/ZRPmBKj1Ya— PassTheAux (@PassTheAux_1) March 31, 2022
7.
7 of 15
Sometimes you have to take two steps back to take ten forward. - Nipsey Hussle— Nipsey Hussle Quotes (@hussle_quotes) March 30, 2022
8.
8 of 15
Lil Baby and Nipsey Hussle posted up on 60th street 💙🕊🙏 #LongsliveNipsey #TMC pic.twitter.com/SENAwfC3WA— 4PF (@4PFmusic) March 31, 2022
9.
9 of 15
Rest In Peace NIPSEY HUSSLE ..— Poet Sippin' Moët 🥂 (@Keisha_Plum) March 31, 2022
🕊🏁💙
Still crazy
10.
10 of 15
#TheMarathonContinues 🏁 pic.twitter.com/JBAD272TCk— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 31, 2022
11.
11 of 15
Rest In Peace, Nip 🕊 🙏🏽— The Pristine Queen👑🇿🇦 (@QueenAzizzar) March 31, 2022
The Marathon Continues 🏁
Thank you for all the music and knowledge that you gave us 💙#RestInPeaceNipsey #ripnipseyhussle #TheMarathonContinues #NipseyHussle #Wisdom #Motivation
🎥 : @VYBO1 pic.twitter.com/mgQEY2KmRE
12.
12 of 15
“I say self-made because I designed myself” - Nipsey Hussle #TheMarathonContinues 🏁🏁🏁🏁 pic.twitter.com/WGS4ARw5GS— 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) March 31, 2022
13.
13 of 15
RIP Nip. 3/31/2019. #TheMarathonContinues #NipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/GNTNfjcn2v— Requiem For A Dream (@dennisb407) March 31, 2022
14.
14 of 15
3 years ago today, the world lost Nipsey Hussle #TheMarathonContinues 🏁— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 31, 2022
Russell Westbrook dedicated his next game to Nipsey with a historic triple-double: "20+20+20. They know what that means."
📼 @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/tOgfcceDq4
15.
15 of 15
When asked about my greatest artistic inspirations there is only number one and that’s Nipsey Hussle. I can’t tell you the nights I spent in my cell rapping his songs to myself picturing myself making it out one day. That kept me going. 3 years later. Rest in power Nip. pic.twitter.com/og00IbIX6c— Drift (@DrifterShoots) March 31, 2022
