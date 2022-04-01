CLOSE
According to NBC4i, the Black Softball Circuit is returning to Columbus for the first time in 13 years with the two-day event being held at Berliner Park on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.
BSC president Nichol Poyntz spoke with NBC4i digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock about returning to Columbus, the growth of BSC through the years and much more.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Black Softball Circuit returning to Columbus for first time in 13 years was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
