Freddie Gibbs ft. Rick Ross “Ice Cream,” Phife Dawg “Phife Forever” & More | Daily Visuals 4.1.22

For the past few months Freddie Gibbs has been feeling the ire of his fellow rap peers such as Jim Jones, Young Thug and Benny The Butcher, but luckily for the Grammy nominated rapper, he has a friend in the Miami Bawse, Rick Ross.

Linking up with Rozay for his visuals to “Ice Cream,” Freddie Gibbs pulls a page out of the Wu-Tang manual and rents an ice cream truck to go along with the daisy duke rocking thick young ladies who can convince a vegan to take a bite of that sugary churned milk. Milk done did them bodies good. Just sayin.’

6 years after his shocking passing, the memory of legendary Hip-Hop MC, Phife Dawg lives on and in his clip to “Phife Forever”, A Tribe Called Quest fans are treated to stock footage and photos of Phife living his life and hanging with his Hip-Hop peers. Rest In Power, King.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A$AP Ant and A$AP Rocky, Joyner Lucas, and more.

