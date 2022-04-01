Arrest Made In Murder Of Young Thug’s Baby Mother LaKevia Jackson

Power 107.5 CLOSE

On March 17, LaKevia Jackson, who happened to be the mother of one of rapper Young Thug’s sons, was killed after a dispute in a bowling alley. A man with a lengthy rap sheet, Joshua Fleetwood, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

On Thursday (March 31), the Atlanta PD announced that Fleetwood has been arrested and charged felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to TMZ.

The circumstances about the shooting and her subsequent death are disturbing. Reportedly, Jackson and the killer got into a dispute in a bowling alley over a bowling ball at the Metro Fun Center on a Thursday night. She was there celebrating a friend’s birthday. After the altercation inside, it move outside, where the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports two women agreed to fight.

However, guns were retrieved and shots were fired. According to the police, Jackson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the 31-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by EMT’s. Fleetwood is believed to the shooter.

Jackson and Young Thug share a 14-year-old son named Kyvion.

Fleetwood is currently in the Fulton County Jail. Since this is a murder charge, don’t expect him to get bail.

