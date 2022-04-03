[Video] Gunna performs on Saturday Night Live

Power 107.5 CLOSE

This week we heard “Live from New York it’s Saturday Night” – it was time to see Gunna as the musical guest. Riding the success of his new album “DSL Forever”, the rapper came to perform two bangers for the show. Gunna delivered a performance of “Banking On Me” in melodic form.

Gunna’s next performance brought a special guest on stage with him to perform “Pushin P” (watch below).

One of the biggest questions many wondered for the episode was will Gunna take part in any skits. Our question was answered when he dropped a verse for Pete Davidson for a funny skit about streaming service shows.

