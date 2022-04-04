Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a shooting in the Italian Village of downtown Columbus, per CPD.

Police dispatchers said that officers went to N. 4th Street after a report of shots fired outside the Fox in the Snow Cafe around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, causing parts of High Street to be shut down throughout the morning.

According to Columbus Police, three female victims drove to N. High Street and E. 4th Avenue where they flagged down an officer with police determining that the victims were shot at by the suspect on the 1000 block of N. 4th Street.

The victims said they were trying to leave a parking lot but a car was blocking the only exit, according to a release from CPD.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

CPD: Woman shot in Italian Village overnight was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: