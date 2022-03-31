Aisha Braveboy, State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County was interviewed on The Outlet with Kei-Touch in celebration of Women’s History Month. During the interview she shared that she was so moved by the Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, she was inspired to write a poem and produce a video titled She Is Me. This video is comprised of the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office Team, community leaders and others. Check out this inspirational video!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE:

She Is Me [VIDEO] was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Power 107.5: