Rolling Ray Says He Ain’t Dead! Funeral At The Club, & Kanye Cancels Coachella!

Lore’l is spilling all the TEA on The Morning Hustle! Social media star, Rolling Ray says “It was NEVA giving DEAD,” after fans speculated he passed away due to his hiatus from social media after publicly battling COVID-19. A popular DC nightclub, Bliss has locals outraged after the club allowed a very unconventional funeral to be held for rapper “Goonew” and rapper Kanye West cancels Coachella!

