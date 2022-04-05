Ohio State University: 10 reports of rape to campus police in March

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Campus police at Ohio State University received 10 reports of rape during the month of March.

Of the 10 rapes, three were reported as happening in March. Two were reported as occurring in February.

Four rapes occurred in 2021, according to campus police logs.

One rape occurred in 1996, the logs said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

