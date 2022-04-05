Power 107.5 CLOSE

Sports can get extremely passionate in the heat of the moment, and it isn’t uncommon for many matchups to end in physical violence due to the high volume of competitive nature already at hand.

A group of youth basketball league players in Lithonia, Georgia took their aggression a bit overboard recently after they ganged up on the referee at a church game in a now-viral attack that was all caught on camera.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The ref got jumped by several players in the game that occurred at Stronghold Christian Church this past Sunday. The guy doesn’t go down without putting up a good fight though, which is probably the reason why he was ganged up on in the first place. As the Dekalb County Police Department told TMZ Sports, an investigation into the incident is currently underway although no word has been released on the condition of the man attacked.

Here’s what Stronghold is saying about the incident at their church, via TMZ:

“A rep for the church, meanwhile, said in a statement following the game, ‘It is truly unfortunate about the turn of events that took place during the basketball game held at our facility this weekend.’

‘We open our doors to serve our community and our goal is to provide an atmosphere conducive for enjoyment, enrichment, etc.’

The rep added, ‘While we can not control people, it is our hope and prayer that those who enter our facility will conduct themselves in the best manner. Our prayers go out to all those involved in this current situation.’”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch the shocking video below to see just how violent a church sporting event can get:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Cops Investigating Viral Group Attack On Referee At Church Basketball Game In Georgia was originally published on blackamericaweb.com