Reality television has made a handful of everyday people into millionaire celebrities that garner anywhere between five to six figures per episode depending on the show’s popularity. Of the most-watched is Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise, and the fan-favorite Atlanta offshoot would be nothing without standout star NeNe Leakes.

Since leaving the show back in 2020, Leakes has kept a low profile on the scene aside from launching her ATL hotspot The Linnethia Lounge. However, the ex-RHOA castmate is now under the impression that her absence from the industry is actually due to being blacklisted.

A quick look at NeNe’s Instagram bio reveals the words “BLACKLISTED” in capital letters next to “TV PERSONALITY & ENTREPRENEUR.” Her message was alluded to further with a series of posts that together spell out “SUPPORT BLACK WOMEN.” It appears that not only does NeNe feel ousted from the same industry she spent years at the center of, from judging the Miss USA pageant in 2013 to acting in the Jill Scott-led BET+ comedy First Wives Club, but also ignored based on being an outspoken Black woman in Hollywood.

This may also just be another chapter in her ongoing feud with Bravo and RHOA affiliate Andy Cohen, but it is a bit surprising that NeNe hasn’t been seen on another reality show in years. This year’s season of Celebrity Big Brother for example would’ve been a perfect fit.

While we can’t confirm 100% that NeNe is in fact being blacklisted, we can only hope she’s gets back on tube soon enough. Last month it was rumored that she’ll be participating in a reboot of BET’s College Hill, so we may see the return of NeNe Leakes soon enough.

Do you think NeNe Leakes is being blacklisted or just having a dry spell in her career? Let us know what you think!

NeNe Leakes Alludes To Being Blacklisted After Posting Message About Supporting Black Women was originally published on blackamericaweb.com