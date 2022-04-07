Nicki Minaj Does Carpool Karaoke In Versace On ‘The Late Late Show’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

It is evident that Nicki Minaj’s fanbase runs deep, especially when vocal powerhouse Adele can rap a Minaj verse without a hitch.

The Late Late Show host James Corden welcomed his friend and show regular, Nicki Minaj, back for a little carpool karaoke. In a clip posted to the show’s Instagram page, Minaj sits in the car with Corden as they both rap the lyrics to her hit song, Monster. The video then switches to a side by side of Adele and Minaj rapping the lyrics, word for word, curse for curse.

We see you, Adele!

In another clip, Minaj blessed us with a freestyle, featuring Corden with an unpolished beatbox.

Minaj rocked an ombre wig that featured a bob look in the front and inches in the back. She wore a soft glam beauty look, with a subtle pop of pink on the lips. She was casual but stylish in a black leather Versace Moto jacket. If Minaj is going to do anything at all, its serve fashion and lyrics.

The award-winning rapper’s carpool karaoke performance was top tier. If you missed it on The Late Late Show, you can check it out below. In the meantime, what do you think of her look?

