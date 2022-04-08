Listen: NO1-NOAH Realeases “Bonjour” Collab With Summer Walker

Singer/songwriter NO1-NOAH (Ghetto Earth Records/Interscope Records) kicks off his next era with the release of his new single, “Bonjour,” with his label head, R&B superstar Summer Walker.

The melodic slow jam showcases the New York native at his best, blending effortlessly between layers of enticing sensuality, raw vulnerability and self-assured confidence. Summer, of course, brings the trademark honeyed vocals that fueled her to billions of career streams and multiple Billboard records in the last year. “Bonjour” previews NO1-NOAH’s forthcoming EP, You Should Come Over, which will be released on April 22. You can listen to “Bonjour” here.

After displaying beams of promise on Walker’s sizzling anthems, NO1-NOAH inked a deal with her label Ghetto Earth Records in December 2020. As her first artist, NOAH looks to rattle the cages of R&B with his emo-leaning tracks and sticky hooks. His debut record, “Ridin For My Love,” flaunted his pillowy vocals and gutsy lyrics. The follow-up “Bounce” presented a seductive side, and his melodic muscles were on full display with his anthemic banger “Thank God.” Not only did the records demonstrate his versatility and ease at mastering a range of sounds and styles, they also skyrocketed the newcomer to more than 130 million streams in the U.S. alone. The budding star has also been on the road for “The Summer Walker Series” concerts that have most recently been in Houston and Chicago with a visit to Dallas on April 16 coming.

The promising songwriter was named one of Billboard’s 15 Hip Hop and R&B Artists to watch in 2020. Touted for his “ethereal vocals and intrepid lyricism, NOAH first caused shockwaves in the R&B world when he appeared on Summer Walker’s EP Life on Earth on the standout tracks “SWV” and “White Tee.”

