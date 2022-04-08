Power 107.5 CLOSE

Pull up a chair! Netflix announces new special with Oprah Winfrey and Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event. The two sit down to discuss Davis’ astonishing new memoir and memories of her childhood. Read more details below.

Fans can catch a glimpse inside of Davis’ personal life as she sits down with Oprah. She’s intimately diving into the intricacies of her childhood for the first time in the one time 48-minute special event. Viola shares memories marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and “all things that cause you pain.”

The two talk about her past and how she’s managed to progress. Davis reveals that she has found peace through forgiveness and self-determination. She also discusses how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most acclaimed actresses of our time.

The official description:

Oprah Winfrey and Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis discuss her astonishing new memoir, Finding Me. For the first time Viola shares memories of her childhood marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and “all the things that cause you pain.” Viola reveals how “giving up hope that the past could be different” has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self. Viola also explains how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time.

Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event is produced by Harpo from executive producers Tara Montgomery and Terry Wood and co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz.

Be sure to check out the upcoming special exclusively on Netflix April 22, 2022.

Pull Up A Chair: Oprah Winfrey Sits Down With Viola Davis In Exclusive Netflix Special was originally published on globalgrind.com

