No Criminal Charges For Trey Songz In Las Vegas Sex Assault Case

After months of defending his reputation following sex assault allegations out of Las Vegas last November, R&B sensation Trey Songz can finally breathe a sigh of relief for now after the charges made against him were officially dropped by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Page Six reports that no criminal charges will be filed based on a statement released by the LVMPD. However, it also states that the case will be reopened if any new evidence does come to light. Songz, born Tremaine Neverson, found himself at the center of yet another assault case after a celebration in Vegas for his 37th birthday with a group of women turned bad once they made it back to his room at The Cosmopolitan hotel. Although he’s in the clear in this case, Songz still has a rape allegation to fight out of California.

More on the trials and tribulations of Trey Songz below, via Page Six:

“Last February, an alleged victim described as ‘Jane Doe’ in court documents claimed that she was assaulted by the ‘Na Na’ singer, 37, in 2016.

She admitted to having had a casual and ‘occasionally sexual’ relationship with Songz beforehand but that changed on March 24, 2016, when he allegedly raped her anally at a party in West Hills, Calif.

The plaintiff claimed that he turned into a ‘savage rapist’ once they entered a bedroom and she ‘screamed in pain’ and ‘begged’ the singer to stop. She alleged that the incident left her with ‘severe emotional distress,’ ‘other physical and emotional injuries’ and sought $20 million in damages.

Songz reps denied the allegations and accused Ariel Mitchell — one of the attorneys representing the alleged victim — of witness tampering in a separate case.”

This also comes after a 2020 accusation where the friend of infamous hip-hop groupie Celina Powell claimed Songz refused to let her leave following a marathon sex session at a hotel, with Powell in the same interviewing accusing him of actually raping her. While the Ready singer was able to pull out receipts to debunk those claims, there’s also the now-famous incident with actress Keke Palmer that made her so uncomfortable that she felt the need to hide in a closet. In addition to that, there’s the shocking claims made by former University of Las Vegas basketball player Dylan Gonzalez that he raped her in a “well-known Las Vegas Hotel” based off a statement she released back in January.

While it’s very possible that Trey may have a problem when it comes to consent, it’s also important that nobody rushes to publicly condemn him so quickly given the recent exoneration.

