Morray Speaks On Representing For Fayetteville At Dreamville Festival

Dreamville Festival proved to be one of the livest events of the year in music so far, and Posted On The Corner was there to get a few exclusives with some of your favorite emcees that graced the stage.

Fayetteville’s rising rap star Morray gave us a preview of his pre-performance excitement, which was clear as day in both his voice and demeanor. As always, Incognito also pulled out his signature round of rapid fire questions that further proved the Street Sermons emcee has one of the most entertaining personalities in hip-hop.

Peep our exclusive with Morray at Dreamville Festival below on Posted On The Corner:

