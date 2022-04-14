Power 107.5 CLOSE

KeKe Palmer, aka the bag collector, is out here doing it big for Black women. When she’s not using her voice to advocate for her people, she’s serving us with comedic relief and stylish looks that are anything but laughable.

The Alice actress paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and she was sure to do it in a fashionable ensemble. Clad in a Dolce and Gabbana jumpsuit and Jessica Rich Collection mules, Palmer and Fallon announce they will reload a classic game show this summer.

In a joint post from both accounts, they wrote, “The Password Is… @keke and I are bringing the classic game show to @nbc this summer!!! The Password is FUN!!! #password”

If Palmer is going to do anything at all, she’s going to secure the bag! Because fans fell deeper in love after witnessing her host the Met Gala’s red carpet, I’m sure everyone will tune in to see her infectious personality as a potential game show host. We’re here for it!

No other details about the game show have been announced, other than it’s coming to NBC, and we’ll have to wait until the summer to see it. In any case, we can’t wait! Especially if we get to see her shine in this Dolce and Gabbana look. What do you think? Will you be watching? And are you loving this outfit?

DON’T MISS…

KeKe Palmer Channeled The Strength Of Her Ancestors In Her New Movie ‘Alice’

Keke Palmer Is Vogue Magazine’s “Met Gala MVP” For Diana Ross Inspired Look

How Keke Palmer Became Her Own Hair Goals: ‘I Needed To Reconnect Myself To My Hair’

KeKe Palmer Is A Stunner In A Green Dolce And Gabbana Jumpsuit On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: