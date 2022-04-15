feature story
HomeFeature Story

Grand Rapids Police's Gun-Happy Racial Profiling History

Patrick Lyoya's police killing this month came five years after data showed Black drivers in Grand Rapids were twice as likely to be pulled over compared to motorists from any other racial background.

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Grand Rapids Community Protests Against Police Department Over Officer Shooting That Killed Patrick Lyoya

A fence surrounds the entrance to the Grand Rapids police station on April 14, 2022, following the killing of Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids, Michigan. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty

The recent shooting death of an unarmed Black man following a pretextual traffic stop has placed further scrutiny on the Michigan police department at the center of the case and its particular history of holding Black people at gunpoint.

Ongoing protests against the Grand Rapids Police Department were demanding justice after Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, was shot in the back of his head on April 4 following a brief struggle with an officer whose identity was being concealed by police and city officials.

MORE: Christopher Paul Schurr: Grand Rapids Cop Who Killed Patrick Lyoya Reportedly Identified On Social Media

Video footage released Wednesday strongly suggests the officer used excessive force and never tried to de-escalate a situation in which he was the aggressor.

Patrick Lyoya Grand Rapids police shooting video screenshots

Patrick Lyoya is shown on bodycam footage during the fateful traffic stop. | Source: City of Grand Rapids

The violent episode drew attention to the Grand Rapids Police Department’s very real history of racial profiling and eagerly brandishing guns while disproportionately directing unwarranted brutality toward Black people in Michigan’s second-most populous city.

The nation was previously reminded of the city’s police violence when a 14-year-old Black girl died from COVID-19 complications in 2020. Honestie Hodges’ life ended three years after she was the victim of state-sanctioned violence in Grand Rapids, where, as an 11-year-old, she was handcuffed at gunpoint while cops searched for a suspect in a stabbing. Video footage from the encounter showed Honestie sobbing and pleading while her grandmother yells for officers to acknowledge that she’s a child.

After several minutes, police removed the handcuffs once they realized they were wrong. Incredulously, the department later found that officers did not violate policy. In 2018, the Grand Rapids Police Department developed the “Honestie Policy,” a youth-interaction initiative that calls for fewer restrictions against children.

The same year Honestie was victimized by cops, the Grand Rapids Police Department allegedly racially profiled five unarmed Black teens by stopping and searching them at gunpoint. One of the teens was shown crying, according to video footage from the scene. Another teen comforted his crying friend by assuring him they would not die. At least two were handcuffed before all were released without any criminal charges.

The local news outlet MLive compiled a lengthy list of other instances of the Grand Rapids Police Department “pulling guns on minority residents,” including in 2018 when three Black boys — 11-year-old twins and a 17-year-old — were held at gunpoint while walking down the street. They were all handcuffed because police said they were suspected of having a gun. They were eventually released from custody with no charges.

Two months later that same year, Grand Rapids officers pulled a gun on a 12-year-old Black girl and frisked a 10-year-old Black boy following a shooting in which neither of them was involved.

Fast-forward to last year and officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department mistook a Black man in a McDonald’s parking lot for a burglar and held him at gunpoint despite workers at the fast-food restaurant telling cops their suspect had just paid for a meal. Not to be deterred, the man was still charged with failing to obey the police and malicious destruction of police property.

That same month, Grand Rapids cops violently arrested a Black male motorist in a driveway where he was waiting for his wife to get inside the car so they could drive to a wake for his mother-in-law. In that instance, the cops also pulled out their guns and aimed them at the innocent man who officers said they confused for a different Black man driving a similar vehicle. Not only was the man still charged with resisting and obstructing but also he and his wife were forced to miss the wake.

Lyoya’s police killing this month came five years after data showed Black drivers were twice as likely to be pulled over by cops compared to motorists from any other racial background. Notably, just 18% of Grand Rapids’ population is comprised of Black people, according to U.S. Census data.

Meanwhile, Grand Rapids Police Chief said this week he wouldn’t name the officer who killed Lyoya unless there were criminal charges. Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Becker previously told CNN his office’s investigation was ongoing. He said the public should temper expectations for a swift decision.

SEE ALSO:

Grand Rapids Video Confirms Cop Shot Unarmed Patrick Lyoya In ‘The Back Of The Head’ Following Misdemeanor Traffic Stop

Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

BLM protest march in Michigan

Protests Demand Justice For Patrick Lyoya As Black Grand Rapids Residents Fear For Their Lives

27 photos Launch gallery

Protests Demand Justice For Patrick Lyoya As Black Grand Rapids Residents Fear For Their Lives

Continue reading Photos Of Protests Demanding Justice For Patrick Lyoya

Protests Demand Justice For Patrick Lyoya As Black Grand Rapids Residents Fear For Their Lives

[caption id="attachment_4320239" align="aligncenter" width="795"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] Protests kicked off in Grands Rapids, Michigan, after the Grand Rapids Police Department released a video of an officer shooting a 26-year-old unarmed Black man in the head–the officer has not been charged. The city of Grand Rapids held a press conference Wednesday to release about 20 minutes of footage showing the killing of Patrick Lyoya on April 4. Grand Police Chief Eric Winstrom was joined by city officials to release a series of videos that all revealed different angles of the incident recorded by the unidentified officer’s dashcam, his bodycam, a cellphone, and a neighbor’s home security camera. After the video was released, protestors gathered in front of the Grand Rapids Police Department to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya. They also demanded that Police Chief Winstrom release the name of the officer who shot and killed Lyoya. https://twitter.com/TrishaWWMT/status/1514378834401009669 Unverified reports across social media Wednesday night identified the officer as being named Christopher Paul Schurr. The family of Patrick Lyoya through an interpreter said during a press conference, that they are heartbroken and just want to see justice for their son. https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1514936625654079488 Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained by Lyoya’s family, is demanding accountability. “The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life,” Crump said in an email to NewsOne after the video footage was released. “It should be noted that Patrick never used violence against this officer even though the officer used violence against him in several instances for what was a misdemeanor traffic stop.” The Congolese community of Grand Rapids is also feeling the effects of the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. During a town hall meeting at Ottawa Hills High School in response to Lyoya's tragic death, Grand Rapids residents expressed their concerns about policing during the community conversation. Residents also submitted questions to a panel of city commissioners and leaders and were offered counseling sessions after the town hall. The video footage of Lyoya's death was released following days of demands from Lyoya’s family and friends. Cellphone video recorded by a passenger in the car Lyoya was driving when he was pulled over shows the moment when the officer shot the 26-year-old in the back of his head. The video footage can be seen by clicking here. Be advised it is graphic in nature. Below are photos of the protests sparked by the release of the video footage.

Grand Rapids Police's Gun-Happy Racial Profiling History  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest