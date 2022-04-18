Good As Hell: Lizzo Slays Her ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Superstar singer and rapper Lizzo capped off a week to remember as she pulled off double duty by hosting SNL in addition to being the musical guest.

The Grammy Award-winning artist kicked off the latest episode of Saturday Night Live’s 47th season with a hilarious opening monologue. It was her second appearance on the show after appearing as a musical guest in 2019 performing her hit singles “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” from her debut album Cuz I Love You. Decked out in a shimmery blue dress, she starts off by saying that she’s set on breaking the record for the most times the word “b—-h” has ever been said on television. She then shares that she’s reluctant to do so since her mother doesn’t like her cussing “but now I’m rich, so she’s like b—h, cuss me out.” Lizzo then addresses all of the rumors of who’s she’s been romantically linked to, with a funny shot at herself regarding Captain America himself, Chris Evans: “I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok where I said I was pregnant with Chris Evans’s baby.”

The “Trivia Game Show” segment features Lizzo as Nicole, a hilarious contestant who winds up nearly throwing the host played by Kenan Thompson (with one of the more middle-school inspired names in recent memory) off his game with moments where she insists JFK Airport is actually Robert Kennedy Airport: “I was just stuck there for five hours because I pet a bomb-sniffing dog and they said I ruined him.”) Her facial expressions alone during this sketch highlight her effortless comedic timing.

The one sketch that many should be talking about for days to come is entitled “Orchestra”. It shines a spotlight on Lizzo’s skills as a musician who’s been tapped to step in and save an orchestra that needs a talented – and twerking – flutist in order to successfully play Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. Extra laugh points go to Chris Redd who sets everything up as chain-smoking Blaxploitation character and manager Tony Banks.

Lastly, Lizzo did her thing on the microphone, with “About Damn Time” being flashy and fantastic in line with her style.

She also performed another single from her upcoming album, “Special.”

Good As Hell: Lizzo Slays Her ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: