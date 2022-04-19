CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The concert schedule for the Ohio State Fair is now complete as officials announced that KIDZ BOP will open the fair on July 27.
The kids group will kick-off the more than dozen concerts the fair will have indoors at the Celeste Center.
Also added were three free events that include performances from the All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir, The Drifters, and the Sale of Champions.
The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to August 7.
For the full NBC4 story click here
KIDZ BOP added to Ohio State Fair concert list was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
