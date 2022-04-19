WATCH: DJ Nailz Exclusive With Chico Bean

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Chico Bean will be hitting the stage this Friday at The No Cap Tour! Check out what he had to say about how the tour came together and his opinion on HBCU’s and more!

