Red Bull Culture Clash Announces Return to the US With Upcoming Brooklyn And Los Angeles Events

After a four year hiatus in the United States, the Red Bull Culture Clash will make its return this summer.

Today, the innovative live music experience featuring four opposing crews on four separate stages, announced the return to the U.S. this summer with two shows, bringing once-in-a-lifetime music experiences to fans on both coasts.

After having its last stateside show in Atlanta in 2018 sell out, Red Bull Culture Clash looks to showcase the unique musical and cultural offerings that each host city has to offer. Offerings included will be from the past, present and future. Red Bull Culture Clash isn’t just your normal DJ battle or band competition. Inspired by Jamaican sound system culture, Red Bull Culture Clash features head-to-head performances from four crews over four distinct rounds. In an attempt to outdo their competitors and simultaneously win the crowd over, participating crews are given the reigns to take over each corner of a venue and face off for a four-round bout that brings forth big sound, heavy tunes, intense competition and an exciting roster of special guests.

Red Bull Culture Clash New York will take place at Warsaw in Brooklyn on May 19 and help celebrate the underground sounds of New York nightlife and unsung heroes of hyper-pop, techno and hip-hop powered by the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities, as four incredible crews fight to the finish:

Red Bull Culture Clash Los Angeles will follow on June 24 and will highlight Latinx music and culture and its influence across hip-hop, Latin trap, reggaeton, pop and more in one of the largest U.S. clashes yet. Artist lineup and event details for Red Bull Culture Clash will be revealed in upcoming weeks.

