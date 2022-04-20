Contests
HomeContests

It’s a 4/20 Wiz Khalifia Win it B4 U Can Buy it

Power 107.5
CLOSE

 

Wiz Khalifah Show Graphic Columbus

Source: PromoWest / Promowest

It’s a 4/20 Wiz Khalifia Win it B4 U Can Buy it!

Every hour stay tapped in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Wiz Khalifa and Logic August 31st at KEMBA! Live. Tickets On-Sale this Friday 10am at AXS.com!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

FAB FINDS: Take Your Skincare And Beauty Routine To A HIGH-er Level With These Weed Based Products
12 photos

The Latest:

St. Jude Donation Gif 2022
Videos
Latest