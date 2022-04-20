According to NBC4i, Former physician William Husel has been found not guilty of 14 counts of murder.
Judge Michael Holbrook read the verdict Wednesday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Husel, 46, wiped away tears as the verdict was read.
After deliberating for five days, a Franklin County jury sided with the defense that Husel, as a nighttime ICU physician, did not commit murder by ordering lethal amounts of fentanyl and other drugs while removing patients from ventilators at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to ’18.
“Justice!!!!” Husel attorney Jose Baez wrote in a social media post. “Thank you everyone for your prayers.”
Dr. William Husel found not guilty of murder was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com