Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nene Leakes Suing Bravo and Executives + Trey Songz Hit With $5 Million Lawsuit

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Why Is Nene Leakes Suing Bravo and Executives?

The former star of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is suing the very company that made the show such a smash hit. The iconic housewife claims the companies behind the show tolerated and to some extent encouraged, a hostile and racist work environment.

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives.”

In the paperwork, Leakes says that she complained to executives about years of racist remarks from fellow housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann but instead was the only one who suffered the consequences. The paperwork continues with more specific remarks and incidents to which Leakes claims nothing was done about any of it.

The suit says,

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged.”

We do know that Nene was fired from the show in 2020 and more recently seemed to be open to one day returning to the show she made so very popular however with this current lawsuit it doesn’t look likely that the reality tv queen will ever return to her throne on the franchise ever again.

How Much Is The Lawsuit Against Trey Songz?

Trey Songz is now facing new allegations to the tune of a $5 million dollar lawsuit!

This time the ‘Last Time’ singer can be seen on camera repeatedly trying to expose a woman’s breast by taking down her bikini top.

The woman in the video is named Megan Johnson and she claims Songz groped her and exposed her breast in a VIP tent at a party in Mashantucket, CT that took place back in 2013. Johnson’s legal team has sent a demand letter on behalf of their client to Songz with details on what he needs to do in order for her to drop the case.

According to the letter, her lawyers note that despite her laughing in the video, Johnson was indeed humiliated and the incident has caused lasting damage, including severe emotional distress and self-harm. However, due to the statute of limitations in the state of CT, there may be a hiccup in the case. Nonetheless, Johnson’s legal team claims she was recently triggered by Songz’ latest Vegas assault case, which was recently dropped by authorities. Johnson’s lawyers add that they will drop the case if the singer settles for about $5 million.

Trey has until May 5th to respond to the victim’s legal team.

See More on QuickSilvaShow.com

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nene Leakes Suing Bravo and Executives + Trey Songz Hit With $5 Million Lawsuit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com