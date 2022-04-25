Power 107.5 CLOSE

Ari Lennox did not come to play with Coachella attendees. The sultry singer hit the stage for the second and last weekend of the music festival, giving fans a look and performance to remember. As if to top her red custom Jolleson bodysuit, the D.C. native hit the stage in a jaw-dropping gold ensemble by the same designer.

The singer posted a carousel of photos that showed her posing on an orange couch, as well as a few shots from her performance.

“Everybody loves the sunshine,” Lennox captioned her photo.

The bodysuit was adorned with rhinestones and gold fringe that cascaded from her bust and waistline. She partnered the look with elbow-length gloves that featured cut-out fingers and gold fringe. She styled her hair in a well-sculpted top knot bun. She completed the look with gold sandals and a soft glam beauty beat.

Last week’s red custom ensemble was the perfect prelude to Lennox’s final look.

She’s been packing the heat lately, and we’re feelin’ it! Lennox is quite the performer, and her stage outfits manage to capture her sexy, royalty vibes. What do you think? Are you loving her looks?

Ari Lennox Is A Golden Goddess During Her Coachella Weekend 2 Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com