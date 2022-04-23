Kei-Touch interviewed Veta Richardson, Best Selling Author, DEI Leader & Business Strategist. They discussed Veta’s work in the Clinton, Bush and Obama Administrations on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, what the Supreme Court confirmation of Kentanji Brown Jackson means for DEI, and her best-selling book, Take Six: Essential Habits to Own Your Destiny, Overcome Challenges, and Unlock Opportunities.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Chris Rock’s Mom Says Will Smith Slap Felt Like He Hit Her: “You Hurt My Child, You Hurt Me”
- Chopper Of MTV’s ‘Making The Band’ Arrested For Sex Trafficking In Las Vegas
- Twitter Links Chappelle Joke To DaBaby Shooting Video
Veta Richardson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com