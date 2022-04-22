Kei-Touch interviewed Sheila Weaver, Founder, She Loves Sports! Sheila is in DC’s High School Hall of Fame as a Coach and has helped countless student athletes obtain scholarships! They discussed the vital role social media, marketing and research plays, questions to ask yourself when choosing a college and other tips
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Twitter Links Chappelle Joke To DaBaby Shooting Video
- Countries For Black Americans Who Want Live Abroad
- Why Black Folks Should Be Wary Of Elon Musk Buying Twitter
Sheila Weaver l The Outlet With Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com