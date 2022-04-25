CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Former Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson announced he is transferring to South Carolina for next season.
The freshman guard said on April 12 that he was entering the transfer portal and leaving Ohio State and will now play for the Gamecocks in the SEC.
Johnson spent two years at Ohio State after enrolling a year early out of Garfield Heights High School in Cleveland.
He averaged 17.7 minutes last season but only mustered 4.4. points a game on 30.8% shooting.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Former Buckeye guard Meechie Johnson transfers to South Carolina was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com