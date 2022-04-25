According to NBC4i, A man has been arrested after being accused in the rape of a 12-year-old girl.
Court documents state that on April 22, Cristian A. Cedeno-Meijia went to the home of the girl in southwest Columbus, after having personal knowledge that her mother wasn’t there.
According to the court documents, Cedeno-Mejia raped her, despite the girl fighting and biting him.
Later, the girl’s mother returned home after receiving a call from her daughter, and confronted Cedeno-Mejia before he ran from the residence.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Toya Johnson Shows Off Her Stunning Engagement Photos On Instagram
- Ashanti Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Full Balmain Look
- OSU to open 2023 season against Youngstown State, cancels San Jose State game
- Former Buckeye guard Meechie Johnson transfers to South Carolina
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Highlights from Megan Thee Stallion Interview With Gayle King + Will Smith Spotted For First Time
- Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old
- 1 taken to hospital after stabbing near Kings Island
- Columbus Police addresses weekend violence
- Capital University reinstates indoor mask policy
- Columbus Roosters closes permanently after two shootings this year
Man charged with rape, kidnapping of 12-year-old was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com