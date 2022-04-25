CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Leaders with the Columbus Division of Police addressed the string of shootings that happened over the weekend during a news conference.
On Saturday, two people were killed in separate shootings at city’s parks.
Then on Sunday night, a 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in west Columbus.
Officers, both uniformed and plainclothed, will be patrolling the city’s parks more until further notice, police said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus Police addresses weekend violence was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com