According to NBC4i, Columbus-based Capital University has reinstated an indoor mask policy due to rising COVID-19 cases.
“Capital has experienced an increase in COVID cases over the last few weeks, with several positive cases reported this weekend,” the university posted on its COVID-19 website. “This mirrors the overall trend in Ohio, which has seen week-over-week increases throughout April.”
The policy is in effect for both students and staff in all programs on all campuses, with the school recommending KN95 or N95 masks.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Capital University reinstates indoor mask policy was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com