Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Roosters Wings has announced its location on 161/Cleveland Ave. is permanently closed after two separate shootings incidents at the restaurant this year.

The restaurant initially closed temporarily on April 13 but have confirmed its permanent closure a little less than two weeks later.

Roosters released a statement on its Facebook page.

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the closure of our 161/Cleveland Ave. Roosters location. Our team members and guests are the foundation of our business and their safety is our top priority. Thank you to everyone for 25 amazing years at this location. Thank you to all the guests that have brought so many smiles, laughs, and memories. Thank you to all our team members, a large portion of whom have worked at this location at one point or another. You all made this 161 location a great place to visit and work and you all will forever hold a special place in the Roosters family. Many of our staff members are working at a number of our other Roosters locations across central Ohio. We thank you for your continued support and understanding during this difficult, but necessary decision.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Columbus Roosters closes permanently after two shootings this year was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com