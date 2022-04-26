TRIED IT: Dove’s Body Love Shower Collection Sets The Tone For At-Home Pampering

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Layering moisturizing products in your skincare routine is key for maintaining a healthy, radiant-looking complexion. However, when it comes to your skin south of your neck, only relying on a general cleansing and hydration routine has become common practice. Thankfully, Dove is officially changing the game. The Dove Body Love Shower Collection is created to nourish your body with the same amount of TLC you give to your face — all in the name of pampering.

The Dove Body Love Show Collection consists of two pre-cleanser shower butters — Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Shower Butter ($7.99, Target.com) and Dove Body Love Age Embrace Shower Butter ($7.99, Target.com) — that deeply removes dirt, oil, and other debris from skin while layering your body with active moisturizers. There are also five body cleansers — Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Body Cleanser ($7.99, Target.com); Dove Body Love Radiance Renew Body Cleanser ($7.99, Target.com); Dove Body Love Age Embrace Body Cleanser ($7.99, Target.com); Dove Body Love Sun Hydrate Body Cleanser ($7.99, Walmart.com); and the Dove Body Love Acne Clear Body Cleanser ($7.99, Target.com) — with four that are formulated with hyaluronic acid and peptides that deeply moisturizes and nourishes your skin. The fifth body cleanser is made with active salicylic acid and bamboo extract that helps clear and prevent new breakouts from forming while hydrating the skin. So, whether you’re working with dull, acne-prone, or super-dry skin, there is a formula that’ll suit your needs.

Renowned esthetician and Dove Partner, Joanna Vargas, shares that the key to unlocking lasting moisture is to kick things off with a round of exfoliation. “Gentle exfoliation helps to prep your skin to soak in moisture,” Joanna says. “One of the best ways to moisturize your body is with a dry brush.” Once you add your pre-cleanser butter and body cleanser into the mix, your skin will reap all the benefits.

Luckily, I had the privilege of testing out the collection at The Well in New York City. And since moisture is my primary concern, Joanna recommended that I use the Dove Body Love Moisture Boost duo to get the job done. My service started by disrobing and laying on a massage table. My masseuse gently exfoliated my skin with a dry brush. Once complete, the masseuse followed up by wrapping my body in hot towels for five minutes. Next, she applied the pre-cleanser butter to the back of my legs, chests, and arms. Then, she removed the pre-cleanser with a warm towel and applied the body cleanser to my skin. The masseuse went on to use a warm towel and removed the product from my body. Lastly, I repeated the process on the front of my body.

After the service was complete, my body literally felt like silk from neck to toe. Even though I always make it a point to exfoliate and moisturize my skin, the Dove Body Love Shower Collection took things to the next level. Surprisingly, my skin still felt baby-soft and deeply moisturized hours after my service. So, I was completely sold. Best of all, each product is available for less than $8 at your local drugstore. Not only is the Dove Body Love Shower Collection great for your skin, it’s even better for your wallet. Trust me, I’ll never steer you wrong.

TRIED IT: Dove’s Body Love Shower Collection Sets The Tone For At-Home Pampering was originally published on hellobeautiful.com