According to NBC4i, an employee was injured after a man attacked him with machetes during an argument over parking at a north Columbus restaurant, police say.
According to a post on the Columbus Division of Police’s Facebook page, just before 7 p.m., April 7, officers were called to Kickin Chicken on Sinclair Road on the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an employee who was bleeding from his left hand.
The victim told police he had been in an argument with a customer over parking, when he asked the customer to leave.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Employee injured in machete attack at north Columbus restaurant was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com